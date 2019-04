DISPUTE ENDS WITH WEEKEND STABBING ON HISTORIC 4TH STREET

A DISPUTE AMONG SEVERAL PEOPLE EARLY SUNDAY MORNING IN SIOUX CITY RESULTED IN ONE PERSON BEING STABBED IN THE ARM.

SIOUX CITY POLICE RESPONDED TO A DISTURBANCE CALL AT 4TH AND JONES JUST AFTER 3:30 A.M. AND FOUND SEVERAL PEOPLE IN THE CAR COVERED IN BLOOD.

NONE OF THE OCCUPANTS CLAIMED TO BE A VICTIM AND SAID A SUSPECT HAD FLED THE SCENE.

SOON AFTER THAT AN UNIDENTIFIED MALE ARRIVED AT MERCY ONE HOSPITAL WITH A NON LIFE-THREATENING STAB WOUND.

POLICE SAY THE MALE WAS INVOLVED IN A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION WITH THE OCCUPANTS OF THE VEHICLE.

HE SIGNED A RELEASE AND THE INVESTIGATION INTO THE STABBING HAS BEEN DISCONTINUED.