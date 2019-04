11TH ANNUAL BARSTOOL OPEN BENEFITS LOCAL GROUPS

GOLFERS WILL BE SHARPENING THEIR PUTTING SKILLS BY GOING FROM PUB TO PUB ON SATURDAY TO SUPPORT THE SIOUX CITY HISTORICAL PRESERVATION COMMISSION AND RIVER-CADE.

SPOKESMAN PHYL CLAEYS SAYS IT’S TIME FOR THE 11TH ANNUAL BARSTOOL OPEN:

AND THERE’S LOTS OF FUN TO BE HAD BEGINNING WITH AN 11AM CHECK-IN AT M’S ON 4TH STREET.

THE GOLFERS AND THE BARS ARE COMPETING TO WIN PRIZES:

THE DAY CONCLUDES WITH A PUTTA-PALOOZA AFTER PARTY AT THE FIREHOUSE BAR.

THE ENTRY FEE IS $50 DOLLARS FOR EACH TEAM OF FOUR GOLFERS AND YOU MAY SIGN UP AT ANY OF THE 18 LOCATIONS THIS WEEK OR AT M’S THE MORNING OF THE EVENT.