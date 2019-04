VOLUNTEERS HELP CLEAN UP SIOUX CITY IN “LITTER DASH”

SEVERAL HUNDRED VOLUNTEERS TOOK TO THE STREETS OF SIOUX CITY FRIDAY TO “CLEAN UP THE TOWN”.

MELISSA CAMPBELL OF THE CITY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT SAYS THE EFFORT WAS PART OF THE THIRD ANNUAL “LITTER DASH”:

THE VOLUNTEERS WERE TREATED TO LUNCH AT THE LONG LINES FAMILY REC CENTER BEFORE GEARING UP TO PICK UP THE TRASH:

THE CITY PROVIDED THE GLOVES AND BAGS FOR THE VOLUNTEERS TO COLLECT THE LITTER.

CAMPBELL SAYS THEY HOPE TO TOP LAST YEAR’S TOTAL CLEANUP:

SOME VOLUNTEERS CAME IN COSTUME AND AN AWARD WAS GIVEN TO THE TEAM SHOWING THE MOST SPIRIT.

NEXT SATURDAY, MAY 3RD, A SPECIAL CLEAN UP WILL TAKE PLACE AT BACON CREEK PARK FROM NINE UNTIL NOON WITH A LUNCH SERVED TO VOLUNTEERS AFTER THE CLEAN UP.

Photo courtesy Tyson Events Center