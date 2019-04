The deadline is approaching for you to appeal if you got a new property tax assessment on your home that you think is too high.

Iowa Association of Realtors president John Goede says there’s a place you can get help.

He says the real estate agent can help you research comparables.

The appeals have to be into the Iowa counties by April 30th.

