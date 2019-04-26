FEMA HELP AVAILABLE FOR NEBRASKA FLOOD VICTIMS

Almost sixty Nebraska counties have been declared federal disaster areas following last month’s blizzards and flooding.
FEMA spokesman Paul Corah says federal dollars are now coming in to the state:
OC……..into the state. ;15
Twenty seven Nebraska counties have been designated for individual assistance.
Corah says that could lead to almost immediate help:
OC…..low interest loan. :22
Corah says people who may have had damage need to register with FEMA by May 20th:
OC……..ready to go. :27
The toll-free registration line is 800-621-3362.
Jerry Oster WNAX