SENATOR THUNE TOURS NORTH SIOUX CITY FACILITIES

U.S. SENATOR JOHN THUNE WAS BACK HOME IN SOUTH DAKOTA THURSDAY AND MADE TWO STOPS IN NORTH SIOUX CITY:

THE REPUBLICAN SENATOR IS AWARE THAT SEVERAL DEMOCRATIC SENATORS ARE CAMPAIGNING FOR PRESIDENT IN IOWA, BUT VOTING TO BLOCK FLOOD DISASTER AID TO THE TRI-STATE AREA:

SENATOR THUNE SAYS HE SPENT HIS EASTER WEEKEND READING THROUGH THE MUELLER (MULLER) REPORT AND OFFERED HIS PERSPECTIVE ON IT:

BUT THUNE ALSO REALIZES THAT DEMOCRATS, ESPECIALLY IN THE U.S. HOUSE, CAN’T SEEM TO LET IT GO:

THUNE ALSO PARTICIPATED IN AN ECONOMIC ROUND TABLE WITH NORTH SIOUX CITY COUNCIL MEMBERS AND BUSINESS LEADERS AT THEIR CITY HALL.

Photo provided