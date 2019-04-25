NEBRASKA LAWMAKERS UPHOLD STATE DEATH PENALTY

Three years after Nebraska voters reinstated the death penalty, lawmakers have rejected a new attempt to abolish the punishment.

Senators who want to outlaw capital punishment fell eight votes short of the support needed to advance the measure through a first-round vote.

The measure stalled with 17 lawmakers voting in favor of it and 25 against.

Seven senators didn’t vote.

Sen. Ernie Chambers, of Omaha, introduced the bill as he has done for more than four decades.

Nebraska executed inmate Carrie Dean Moore by lethal injection last year.

