KARSTENS TO BE INAUGURATED AS 11TH BRIAR CLIFF PRESIDENT

Rachelle Karstens will be inaugurated as the 11th President of Briar Cliff University on Friday afternoon.

Karstens officially became president of the university last July 31st, fifteen months after she was named chief of staff of the school.

In between she also served as executive vice president and interim president.

Karstens is an Iowa native who graduated from Clinton High School.

She received a law degree from the University of Iowa and began her career as an assistant prosecutor and associate attorney before establishing her own legal practice in Montezuma.

The ceremony will begin at 1:30 p.m. in the Newman Flanagan Center and will be followed by a reception in the Roth Atrium and Mass in Our Lady of Grace Chapel.