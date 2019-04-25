IOWA LEGISLATURE ARGUES IT’S WAY TOWARDS CONCLUSION

The Iowa House debated until 3am this (Thursday) morning — suspending a rule that bars the House from voting between the hours of midnight and 8 a.m.

It was largely up to House Speaker Pro-Tem Matt Windschitl to oversee a sometimes raucus debate.

But tempers flared as Democrats argued with Republicans.

And Republicans lobbed accusations in return.

Windschitl was repeatedly asked to referee the rhetorical melee.

After this overnight debate along with rapid-fire action on dozens of other bills Wednesday, it’s possible the 2019 legislative session may conclude yet this week.

