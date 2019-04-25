IOWA LEGISLATURE ARGUES IT’S WAY TOWARDS CONCLUSION

The Iowa House debated until 3am this (Thursday) morning — suspending a rule that bars the House from voting between the hours of midnight and 8 a.m.
It was largely up to House Speaker Pro-Tem Matt Windschitl to oversee a sometimes raucus debate.
OC………the other members.” :06
But tempers flared as Democrats argued with Republicans.
OC……….they’re talking about.” :11
And Republicans lobbed accusations in return.
OC………..that’s a lie.” :03
Windschitl was repeatedly asked to referee the rhetorical melee.
OC………that we serve.” :13
After this overnight debate along with rapid-fire action on dozens of other bills Wednesday, it’s possible the 2019 legislative session may conclude yet this week.
RADIO IOWA