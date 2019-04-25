IOWA LAWMAKERS PASS PROPERTY TAX CAP MEASURE

The Iowa Legislature has approved a property tax bill that forces counties and cities to publicize and pass by a two-thirds vote any property tax increase over 2 percent.

The bill was touted by Republican Sen. Randy Feenstra as a truth in taxation bill that creates transparency in the budgeting process at county and city levels:

OC…..truth in taxation. ;02

Democratic Sen. Pam Jochum says the bill flies in the face of the constitutional home rule amendment added in 1968 that grants cities and counties local control.

Bob Padmore, the City Manager of Sioux City, spoke out against the measure recently at City Hall, stating that a two percent limit would not cover the cost of living increase that are collectively bargained for city departments.

That could then result in a reduction of services:

OC…….COST OF LIVING ADJUSTMENTS. :25

Republican leaders began the session declaring property tax reform a priority but earlier bills that limited annual tax increases faded as criticism from local government officials intensified.

The bill passed the Senate on Wednesday 33-17 and the House took up debate at around 11 p.m. and finally passed it 53-46 just before 3 a.m. Thursday.