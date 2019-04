HIGH SCHOOLERS EXPLORE CONSTRUCTION TRADE OPPORTUNITIES

AROUND 400 HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS FROM THE METRO AREA CAME TO THE WESTERN IOWA TECH CAMPUS THURSDAY TO LEARN ABOUT CAREER OPPORTUNITIES IN THE CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY.

PRINCIPAL KATIE TOWLER OF THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT’S CAREER ACADEMY SAYS THE STUDENTS WERE TAKING PART IN THE FIRST ANNUAL “BUILD MY FUTURE” EVENT:

TOWLER SAYS A BUILDING TRADES CAREER OFFERS STUDENTS AN ALTERNATIVE TO COLLEGE WITH A GOOD PAYING JOB RIGHT OUT OF HIGH SCHOOL:

KESHAWN CANADY OF EAST HIGH IS ONE OF THE STUDENTS WHO ATTENDED AND WAS CHECKING OUT CONSTRUCTION OPPORTUNITIES:

JACK SANDERSON OF EAST WAS LOOKING AT A DIFFERENT AREA:

HEAVY EQUIPMENT WAS SET UP IN THE PARKING LOT FOR THE STUDENTS TO CHECK OUT ALONG WITH THE INDOOR DISPLAYS.

THE EVENT WAS HOSTED BY THE HOME BUILDERS ASSOCIATION OF GREATER SIOUXLAND AND THE SIOUX CITY CONSTRUCTION LEAGUE.