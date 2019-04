Even though Earth Day was Monday, Siouxland will celebrated locally this Sunday with an event in South Sioux City.

Spokesman Eric Griffith of the Sioux City Parks Department says the family oriented free event will take place at the Delta Hotels Conference Center with indoor exhibits and outdoor activities as well as food trucks:

Griffith says there will be plenty of items available to those who attend:

The event runs from 1p until 5pm on Sunday.