IOWA HOUSE VOTES TO BLOCK STATE ATTORNEY GENERAL LAWSUITS

Democratic Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller soon may have to seek permission from Republican officeholders to join lawsuits outside the state of Iowa.

Republicans in the Iowa House like Representative Gary Worthan of Storm Lake are upset with Miller’s participation in lawsuits challenging Trump Administration policies.

OC…….don’t believe so.” :10

Democrats like Representative Marti Anderson of Des Moines called the G-O-P move a power grab.

Miller sat in the House balcony and watched the House debate.

He says filing lawsuits is a fundamental function of the office he’s held for 37 years.

OC………as well.” :08

Miller is the longest-serving attorney general in the country and in 2018 no Republican candidate challenged his bid for a 10th term.

The Republican-led House voted to force Miller to get permission from Republican Governor Kim Reynolds, the Republican-led state executive council or the Republican-led legislature to join any lawsuit outside the state of Iowa.

The plan now goes to the Republican-led Iowa Senate for a vote.

Governor Reynolds told reporters she hasn’t seen the proposal.

RADIO IOWA