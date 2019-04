Siouxland book lovers are getting reading for the Friends of the Sioux City Public Library annual Book Sale that begins Friday evening.

Jessi Wakefield of the Sioux City Public Library says this year’s book sale will take place in a new location:

Proceeds from the sale help fund library programs and the volumes are priced right for the public:

The book sale opens Friday at 6:00 p.m. and runs through Saturday, May 4th.