DISPOSE OF UNWANTED PILLS ON “DRUG TAKE BACK DAY”

This Saturday area residents have an opportunity to dispose of expired prescription drugs and pills.

Sgt. Jay Hoogendyk of the Sioux City Police says it’s time for the annual “Drug Take Back” event:

Those locations include the Hamilton, Sgt. Road and Gordon Drive Hy-Vee Stores, the Floyd Boulevard Wal-Mart, Drilling Pharmacy on Morningside Avenue, Fareway on War Eagle Drive, the Pierce Street Walgreens and the Mainstreet Hy-Vee at 26th and Pierce.

The South Sioux City Hy-vee, South Sioux Law Enforcement Center west lobby, Sergeant Bluff Pharmacy and Winnebago Police Department are other area locations.

Sgt, Hoogendyk says no questions are asked of those disposing of the unwanted pills:

The DEA cannot accept needles or sharps.

Last October, Americans turned in 457 tons of prescription drugs at almost 5,900 sites operated by the DEA and it’s local law enforcement partners.

Overall, in its 16 previous Take Back events, DEA and its partners have taken in nearly 9.5 million pounds of pills.