WOODBURY COUNTY FEMA RECOVERY CENTER TO CLOSE THURSDAY

The local Disaster Recovery Center located at Western Iowa Tech’s Security Institute in Sioux City will close permanently on Thursday evening at 7pm.

The closure does not mean that help for Iowa disaster survivors is going away.

Those affected by flooding in March can still register with FEMA or continue to get help with their cases and other general information by calling FEMA’s Helpline at 1-800-621-3362.

The Harrison County FEMA Center located at the county fairgrounds in Missouri Valley will also close Thursday evening.