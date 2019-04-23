SHENANDOAH MAN CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE MURDER

A Shenandoah, Iowa man has been arrested and charged following a fatal shooting early Monday in that Southwest Iowa city.

34-year-old Toby McCunn is charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of 33-year-old Joshua Jordan at a Shenandoah residence.

Police were called to a Manti Street residence at 4:45am Monday where they found Jordan’s body.

Witnesses identified McCunn as the suspect and he was arrested without incident at another Shenandoah residence Monday afternoon.

McCunn was first hospitalized for treatment of a leg injury and then transported to the Page County Correctional Facility.

An autopsy on Jordan will be performed by the Iowa State Medical Examiner in Ankeny.

The investigation of the shooting is continuing.