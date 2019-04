PROGRESS CONTINUES ON LAMB ARTS PROJECT

WORK HAS PICKED UP ON THE EFFORT TO CONVERT THE FORMER KCAU BUILDING AT 7TH AND DOUGLAS INTO THE NEW LAMB ARTS THEATER FACILITY.

THE ELEVEN MILLION DOLLAR CAPITAL CAMPAIGN TO RENOVATE THE BUILDING INTO A PERFORMING ARTS CENTER WAS ANNOUNCED ON OCTOBER 20TH OF 2017.

A WEEK LATER THE CITY COUNCIL OF SIOUX CITY APPROVED A $350,000 ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT LOAN TO ALLOW LAMB ARTS TO PURCHASE THE BUILDING.

ON TUESDAY WORKERS BEGAN REMOVING THE FRONT FACADE OF THE BUILDING THAT HAD COVERED THE ORIGINAL STONE STRUCTURE THAT WAS BUILT IN 1909.

IN THE EARLY DAYS AFTER CONSTRUCTION THE BUILDING WAS HOME TO THE CITY AUDITORIUM AND TOMBA BALLROOM BEFORE REMODELING INTO A TV STATION.

WHEN THE CURRENT PROJECT IS FINISHED IT WILL INCLUDE A TWO STORY ATRIUM WITH A SKYLIGHT, LARGE AND SMALL THEATERS, A CABARET BAR, CLASSROOMS, OFFICES AND A CATERING KITCHEN.