IOWA SPORTS BETTING BILL SENT TO GOVERNOR REYNOLDS

Governor Kim Reynolds will decide if sports betting will be legal in Iowa after the Iowa House passed a bill that would legalize Iowa betting on sporting events and fantasy sports.

The House passed the measure 67-31 Monday night after the state senate had approved it last Wednesday 31-18.

Representative Bobby Kauffman of Wilton says Iowans want the freedom to bet on sports legally:

Sports betting would be limited to those 21 and older, and the bill sets a 6.75% tax on net receipts.

Taxes and licensing fees could bring in estimated annual revenue of $2.3 million to $4 million annually.

Representative Sandy Salmon of Janesville believes the bill is misguided and ill-advised:

The bill authorizes the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission to establish rules for betting on professional, collegiate and international sporting events, including motor racing.

It excludes betting on some events, including minor leagues and in-state college team players.

The bill also legalizes fantasy sports contests and internet fantasy sports betting but delays betting based on college sporting event statistics until May 2020.

States began legalizing sports gambling last year after the U.S. Supreme Court ended Nevada’s monopoly.

Radio Iowa & AP contributed to this story