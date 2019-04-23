ECKERT IS FINAL CANDIDATE FOR ROSEBURG OREGON CITY MGR. JOB

Paul Eckert, the former City Manager of Sioux City has been named the final candidate for the position of city manager of Roseburg, Oregon.

Radio Station KQEN says the Roseburg City Council voted 6-1 to select Eckert.

Roseburg Human Resources Director John Van Winkle told KQEN that no employment offer will be made until a background investigation on Eckert is complete.

Eckert left Sioux City in 2013 after serving as City Manager here for 16 years to take a post in Mount Shasta, California.

He was also the subject of a sexual harassment lawsuit by a female city employee in 2013 that the City of Sioux City settled for $300,000 and incurred over a million dollars in legal fees on.

Eckert left Mount Shasta to become City Administrator of Gridley, California in 2016 where he has worked since that time.

Roseburg, Oregon has a population of 23,000.