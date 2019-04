DOUGLAS STREET RESURFACING PROJECT BEGINS SOON

MAJOR RECONSTRUCTION OF PARTS OF DOUGLAS STREET WILL BEGIN NEXT WEEK IN SIOUX CITY AND AFFECT SOME DOWNTOWN AREA TRAFFIC.

THE CITY’S ENGINEERING DIVISION SAYS RESURFACING OF DOUGLAS STREET WILL TAKE PLACE FROM 3RD STREET TO 6TH STREET AND FROM 8TH STREET UP TO 18TH STREET BEGINNING APRIL 29TH.

THE PROJECT INCLUDES REPLACEMENT OF SIDEWALK RAMPS, STORM SEWER INLETS, MANHOLES AND PAVEMENT.

THE SIDEWALK AND INLET WORK WILL TAKE PLACE IN MAY AND THEN IN JUNE THE EXISTING ASPHALT WILL BE MILLED AWAY AND REPLACED WITH NEW ASPHALT.

DOUGLAS STREET WILL BE CLOSED TO TRAFFIC WITH DETOURS IN PLACE DURING THAT PART OF THE WORK.

THE PROJECT SHOULD BE COMPLETED BY AUGUST.