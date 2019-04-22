SIOUX CITY MEGA MILLIONS WINNER HITS JACKPOT ON 1ST TRY

The Sioux City woman who won a million dollars Friday in the Mega Millions game had never played the game before.

Angelica Chavez bought her winning ticket at Fleet Farm Fuel, matching the first five numbers:

The 27-year-old Chavez works at the Tyson Foods meat-processing plant in Dakota City.

She says said she had a strong feeling she was going to win:

Chavez says she chose her own numbers, playing those that she had written down three years ago.

She worked then at a senior-living center and there was a game there with balls in it like a lottery drawing machine.

So she picked multiple sets of six numbers, which she wrote down and kept all this time in her purse.

Friday was the night she played them.

Chavez says she does have some plans for her winnings:

She will also put money aside for her daughter’s future education.