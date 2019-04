SIOUX CITY HOPES TO INCREASE LOCAL RESIDENTIAL RECYCLING

SIOUX CITY IS HOPING TO ENCOURAGE MORE RECYCLING FROM LOCAL RESIDENTS.

MELISSA CAMPBELL OF THE ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT SAYS A NEW MARKETING CAMPAIGN HAS BEEN LAUNCHED TO PROMOTE RECYCLING:

CAMPBELL SAYS THERE ARE TWO GOALS WITH THE PROGRAM, STARTING WITH PROMOTING AWARENESS OF WHAT CAN BE RECYCLED:

THE MARKETING CAMPAIGN INCLUDES MULTI-MEDIA ADS, NEW INFORMATIONAL BROCHURES AND MAGNETS.

THERE’S ALSO A SERIES OF RECYCLING BINS BEING PLACED IN THE DOWNTOWN AREA:

A NEW LOGO WILL BE SPRAY PAINTED ON EACH OF THE RECYCLING BINS.