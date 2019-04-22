Shane Tritz Joins the United Sports Academy as Executive Director

NORTH SIOUX CITY, SD – The United Sports Academy is proud to announce and welcome Shane Tritz as Executive Director.

As the Executive Director of the United Sports Academy, Tritz will be responsible for the financial and physical operations of the facility, development of leagues and sport training programs, and the scheduling and coordination of all tournaments, personnel and programs.

Tritz joins the United Sports Academy with 20 plus years in the sports management business. He most recently served as the Vice President/General Manager for the Sioux City Explorers for the past 13 years, where he earned the honor of Executive of the Year in 2013 for the American Association League. He was born and raised in Sioux City graduating from West High School. Tritz attended the University of Iowa where he earned his degree in Sports Management in 1999. Prior to his time with the Explorers, he was the General Manager of the Coastal Bend Aviators of the Central Baseball League in south Texas.

“I am excited to start a new chapter in my sports career, and I am extremely honored and grateful to the board for the opportunity to lead Siouxland’s premier multi-sport facility,” said Tritz. “Throughout the course of my career, I have dedicated a tremendous amount of time and energy providing the community and its youth opportunities to enhance their quality of life through athletics. The United Sports Academy will play a major role in providing this opportunity for the Siouxland community, and I am happy to be a part of it.”

The owners of the United Sports Academy added, “We feel incredibly blessed and excited to have Shane Tritz join our team. His vision and passion for the development of youth sports in Siouxland is unparalleled. His proven track record coupled with his vast knowledge and long standing relationships has already elevated the level of professionalism and excellence that the United Sports Academy is striving to provide.”

The United Sports Academy is Siouxland’s premier club owned multi-sport athletic training and competition facility. The 56,000 square feet can be converted to 4 college basketball courts, 4 college volleyball courts, 8 youth basketball courts, 8 youth volleyball courts or 4 pickleball courts. Later this year, Phase II of the project will consist of a 7,000 sq. ft. health club and performance training center, 2 state-of-the-art golf simulators and a corporate event space with food and beverage. For more information about the United Sports Academy, visit www.usportsacad.com.