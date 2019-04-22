BIG OX SUSPENDS PRODUCTION FOR SEVERAL WEEKS TO MAKE REPAIRS

Big Ox Energy of South Sioux City has suspended production so it can make repairs that the company hopes will resolve ongoing discharge and odor issues.

Spokesman Kevin Bradley says the partial shutdown of the renewable energy plant means it won’t be accepting truckloads of organic waste from customers for the next several weeks:

OC……….Roth Industrial Park. ;18

The company has been under criticism and has been sued by residents over odor issues.

Bradley says the plant damage has occurred since Big Ox began operations in September 2016.

He says the repairs will take weeks but will hopefully resolve the ongoing issues:

OC…..as we get in. :13

Earlier this month Nebraska Environmental officials cited Big Ox for failing to control emissions.

The plant has been under scrutiny from the NDEQ and EPA since neighbors complained about the odors.

Bradley says he hopes the company can bring an end to the ongoing problems and that they will find success and be a good neighbor and important part of the Siouxland community:

OC……..were looking for. :22

Big Ox Energy employs around 30 workers.

Bradley says some will be involved in the repair process and others may be temporarily laid off during the production shutdown.