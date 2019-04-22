99 COUNTIES WORTH OF PARKS TO EXPLORE IN IOWA

Earth Day was the perfect time to launch a new Iowa initiative to call attention to its state and county parks.

The “99 Counties, 99 Parks” initiative was announced Monday morning at Sioux City’s Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center.

Dan Heissel, Director of the Woodbury County Conservation, says there are hundreds of acres of parks to explore locally:

The “99 Counties, 99 Parks” initiative features one county conservation-managed park in each of Iowa’s 99 counties.

Jamie Haberl, Director of Iowa’s Healthiest State Initiative, says getting outdoors to go hiking or exploring in our parks is a great way to get some exercise:

Iowa parks annually welcome about 24 million visitors, and State Economic Development Director Debi Durham says those visiting the parks give a boost to Iowa’s economy:

You may download the park “Family Fun Guide” from the 99 Counties, 99 Parks website.

Many of the parks also include “selfie stands” where visitors can take photos and share their experiences on social media using hashtags #ThisIsIowa or #99parks.