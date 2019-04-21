IOWA LAWMAKERS MAY ALLOW STUN GUNS ON IOWA CAMPUSES

A bill likely to win final approval in the Iowa legislature this week would let most students carry stun guns on the university campuses in Ames, Cedar Falls and Iowa City as well as community college property.

Senator Amy Sinclair, a Republican from Allerton, says the reality is there’s an elevated risk of assault on college campuses.

Representative Matt Windschitl, a Republican from Missouri Valley, says current Iowa law lets anyone above the age of 18 carry a stun gun, but some public colleges and universities have campus-wide bans on the devices.

Windschitl says stun guns are not lethal.

Nine senators and 37 members of the Iowa House opposed the bill, including Representative Chris Hall, a Democrat from Sioux City.

He suggests the bill is condescending to women.

The proposal won approval in the Iowa Senate in mid-March.

The House voted to add language that would prohibit anyone with a felony conviction from carrying a stun gun on a public college or university campus in Iowa.

The Senate is expected to approve that this coming week and send the bill to the governor for her review.