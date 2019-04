BOND INCREASED FOR WOODBURY COUNTY PURSUIT SUSPECT

BOND HAS BEEN INCREASED FOR THE SUSPECT CHARGED IN A HIGH SPEED PURSUIT FRIDAY AFTERNOON THAT BEGAN NEAR MOVILLE AND ENDED IN SERGEANT BLUFF.

25-YEAR-OLD DAYTON PROVOST OF SIOUX CITY IS CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER, ELUDING, OWI, SPEEDING, INTERFERENCE WITH OFFICIAL ACTS AND OTHER COUNTS.

HE’S BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $25,000 BOND.

AUTHORITIES SAY THE INCIDENT BEGAN JUST BEFORE 5PM FRIDAY WHEN OFFICERS IN MOVILLE RECEIVED A REPORT OF A CAR DRIVING RECKLESSLY.

THE DRIVER REFUSED TO STOP AND A PURSUIT BEGAN ON HIGHWAY 20 FROM MOVILLE TO SIOUX CITY AT SPEEDS EXCEEDING 100 MILES AN HOUR.

THE SUSPECT ENTERED SIOUX CITY ON GORDON DRIVE AND SOON HEADED SOUTH ON LEWIS BOULEVARD, WITH SEVERAL OTHER VEHICLES BEING STRUCK.

THAT INCLUDED AN IOWA STATE PATROL VEHICLE COLLIDING WITH ANOTHER MOTORIST WHO TURNED INTO THE TROOPER’S PATH FROM STONE AVENUE ONTO GORDON DRIVE.

AUTHORITIES SAY PROVOST’S DAMAGED CAR FINALLY STOPPED IN SERGEANT BLUFF WHERE HE FLED ON FOOT.

PROVOST WAS EVENTUALLY LOCATED AND ARRESTED.

AN APRIL 30TH COURT DATE HAS BEEN SET IN THE CASE.