SIOUX CITY POLICE RESPONDED TO OVER 103,000 CALLS IN 2018

SIOUX CITY POLICE RELEASED THEIR CRIME STATISTIC NUMBERS AT THEIR TOWN HALL MEETING THURSDAY NIGHT.

POLICE RESPONDED TO 61,289 SERVICE CALLS DURING THE LAST CALENDAR YEAR.

OFFICERS ALSO INITIATED 42,649 CALLS, WHICH INCLUDE TRAFFIC STOPS AND OTHER ON PATROL INCIDENTS.

THE 103,938 TOTAL CALLS AVERAGES OUT TO 285 CALLS PER DAY AND 95 PER SHIFT.

PROPERTY CRIME CALLS RANKED FIRST AND LARCENY AND THEFT CALLS SECOND.

BOTH OF THOSE CATEGORIES WERE DOWN IN 2018 COMPARED TO THE PREVIOUS YEAR.