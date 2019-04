PLENTY OF SIOUXLAND EASTER EGG FUN ON SATURDAY

THERE ARE PLENTY OF EASTER EGG RELATED ACTIVITIES THIS WEEKEND IN SIOUXLAND.

CAMP HIGH HOPES HOSTS THEIR 4TH ANNUAL EGGSTRAVAGANZA ON SATURDAY FROM 1PM UNTIL 4PM AT THE SPECIAL NEEDS CAMP AT 5804 CORRECTIONVILLE ROAD.

DAKOTA CITY WILL HOLD THEIR EASTER EGG HUNT SATURDAY AT 1PM AT LUNDBERG FIELD, WHICH IS LOCATED ON SOUTH 21ST STREET ACROSS FROM THE FIRE HALL.

SIOUX CITY’S CRESCENT PARK UNITED METHODIST CHURCH WILL HOST THEIR EGG HUNT ACTIVITY AT 10AM SATURDAY.

SUNRISE RETIREMENT COMMUNTIY WILL HOST AN EGG HUNT AND A BAKE SALE AT 5501 GORDON DRIVE FROM 10AM UNTIL NOON.