JUNIOR LEAGUE HELPS FUND ART CENTER CHILDREN’S GALLERY

MORE RENOVATIONS ARE TAKING PLACE AT THE SIOUX CITY ART CENTER.

RHONDA HENRY OF THE LOCAL JUNIOR LEAGUE SAYS HER GROUP IS CONTRIBUTING $80-THOUSAND DOLLARS TO CREATE A NEW CHILDREN’S HANDS ON GALLERY:

A VARIETY OF NEW ARTISTIC HANDS ON STATIONS WILL BE CREATED:

ART CENTER DIRECTOR AL HARRIS-FERNANDEZ SAYS THE GALLERY WILL BE IN A DIFFERENT SPACE IN THE CENTER:

CONSTRUCTION OF THE NEW GALLERY IS UNDERWAY AND SHOULD BE COMPLETED THIS SUMMER.

THE JUNIOR LEAGUE ALSO SPONSORED THE ORIGINAL HANDS ON GALLERY WHICH OPENED IN 1997.