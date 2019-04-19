IOWA D-O-T SITE UPDATES CLOSED ROADS FROM FLOODING

Dozen of miles of roads in southwest Iowa remain closed because they’re still underwater or badly damaged by recent flooding.

The Iowa Department of Transportation is making it easier for motorists to navigate the area.

Spokeswoman Andrea Henry says the website 5-1-1-i-a-dot-org and the 5-1-1 app are being constantly updated.

Henry says you might need to zoom into an area to see the red lines indicating a closed road.

More than a dozen temporary cameras have also been secured in place in southwest Iowa — offering views that are visible using the 5-1-1 app and website — to help travelers keep tabs on the impacted roads.

Henry says the D-O-T aims to have most of the major state-owned roads open by sometime well into fall.