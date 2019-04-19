APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED FOR CITY POLICE YOUTH ACADEMY

Sioux City teenagers 14 and older who want to explore a career as a police officer can get some hands on experience this summer.

Volunteer Coordinator Rita Donnelly says applications are now being accepted for the Sioux City Police Department’s 2019 Youth Academy:

Donnelly says something new has been added this year to the academy experience:

Conor Nichols participated in the academy last year:

Applications are due May 2nd and are available through the School Resource Officers or the Guidance Office at all the Sioux City High Schools and Middle Schools, as well as Police Headquarters.

Space is limited to 22 students and the dates run Tuesday’s from May 28th through June 25th.