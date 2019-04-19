AMBASSADORS WANTED FOR CITY DOG PARK

Sioux City’s Parks & Recreation Department is looking for dog lovers to help be a part of the New Dog Park Ambassador’s Program.

Spokesman Eric Griffith says the program is for people who visit the park frequently and want to help educate others about the rules to create a better environment for the dogs and their owners:

OC………..city of Sioux City. :13

Each Dog Ambassador will receive a t-shirt to wear while at the Dog Park and other possible incentives.

A mandatory training session will take place on May 14 from 6- 7p.m. and pizza will be provided.

If you’re interested in becoming a Dog Park Ambassador, contact Eric Griffith at 279-6162.