WOODBURY & PLYMOUTH COUNTIES SHOW SLIGHT POPULATION INCREASE

The latest census estimates for Iowa show slight growth in Woodbury and Plymouth Counties

Woodbury’s population grew by 364 residents since 2010 and is Iowa’s 6th most populous County with 102, 539 residents as of July 2018 according to the latest figures.

Plymouth County is 25th with 25,095 residents, growing by 111 people over the same time frame.

There was strong growth in the Des Moines metro area as well as the Cedar Rapids and Iowa City areas, but more than two-thirds of Iowa’s counties have lost population since 2010.

Polk County remained the most populous, growing by 56,572 residents since 2010 to 487,204 people as of July 1, 2018.

That’s an increase of 13.1%.

Of Iowa’s 99 counties, 69 lost population.

Emmett County lost 10.2% of its population for the state’s biggest rate decline.