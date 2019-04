SIOUX CITY POLICE TO HOST TOWN HALL MEETING THURSDAY

SIOUX CITY POLICE WILL HOST THEIR ANNUAL CITY-WIDE TOWN HALL MEETING TONIGHT AT THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM.

POLICE CHIEF REX MUELLER SAYS THE MAIN TOPIC TONIGHT WILL BE ON SCAMS:

OC………DECEPTIVE AND CONVINCING. :18

CHIEF MUELLER SAYS TWO OF HIS DETECTIVES WILL DO A PRESENTATION ON THE VARIOUS TYPES OF SCAMS:

OC……..NOT BE VICTIMIZED. ;13

THE CHIEF SAYS OTHER TOPICS WILL ALSO BE DEALT WITH AT THE TOWN HALL:

OC……..IMPORTANT TO THEM. ;07

THE TOWN HALL BEGINS AT 7PM AND ALL CITIZENS ARE INVITED.

IF YOU CAN’T MAKE THE MEETING, IT WILL ALSO BE LIVE STREAMED ON THE POLICE DEPARTMENT’S FACEBOOK PAGE.