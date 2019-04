LOCAL CARPENTER’S UNION CONCERNED OVER CONTRACTOR TAX FRAUD

STATISTICS SHOW AT LEAST ONE IN FIVE CONSTRUCTION CONTRACTORS COMMIT TAX FRAUD WHEN IT COMES TO PAYING THEIR EMPLOYEES.

THAT WAS THE TOPIC OF A MEETING HELD AT THE NORTH CENTRAL STATES CARPENTER’S UNION HALL IN SIOUX CITY.

AT ISSUE IS HOW WORKERS ARE BEING PAID, WHERE MANY ARE BEING PAID AS INDEPENDENT CONTRACTORS INSTEAD OF AS COMPANY EMPLOYEES.

THAT WAY SOME EMPLOYER CONTRACTORS ARE NOT PAYING STATE LOCAL OR FEDERAL TAXES OR EVEN HOURLY WAGES.

ERNIE COLT, THE LOCAL UNION REPRESENTATIVE FROM SIOUX CITY, SAYS HE’S AWARE OF FOUR PROJECTS TAKING PLACE IN TOWN WHERE WORKERS ARE NOT BEING FAIRLY COMPENSATED:

COLT SAYS HE’S REFERRED ONE WORKER TO LOCAL AGENCIES FOR HELP JUST TO HELP HIM PAY FOR RENT AND FOOD:

SENIOR REGIONAL UNION REPRESENTATIVE DOMINIC ANDRIST OF ROCHESTER, MINNESOTA SAYS MIGRANT WORKERS WHO DO NOT SPEAK ENGLISH WELL OR UNDERSTAND THE LAW ARE BEING TAKEN ADVANTAGE OF:

BOTH COLT AND ANDRIST SAY MILLIONS OF TAX DOLLARS ARE LOST ANNUALLY THAT COULD HELP FUND LOCAL INFRASTRUCTURE.

THE I-R-S HAS A 20 POINT CHECKLIST FOR INDEPENDENT CONTRACTORS ONLINE TO HELP DETERMINE IF WORKERS ARE EMPLOYEES OR INDEPENDENT CONTRACTORS.