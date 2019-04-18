GRASSLEY WEIGHS IN ON MUELLER REPORT

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley applauds Thursday’s release of the still-redacted version of the Mueller report investigating alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Grassley says tens of millions of taxpayer dollars were spent on the near-400-page report and he says it should be made public, with the exception of a few key areas.

OC………..”national security” :12

Grassley says he will not join Democratic leaders who are calling for special counsel Robert Mueller to testify before Congress about the report he compiled over the past 22 months.

OC………..”within the law” :14

Grassley says parts of the report do need to be kept secret, like sections involving people who were questioned but who weren’t indicted.

Those people could have their reputations “ruined,” Grassley says, if it came out they were investigated by Mueller.

In addition, Grassley says sections of the report that could jeopardize our nation’s security shouldn’t be published — or discussed by Mueller if he choses to testify before Congress.

OC……..FBI director” :16

During a news conference in Washington D-C Thursday, U-S Attorney General William Barr said the Mueller report found no “collusion” between the Russian government and the Trump campaign or any other Americans.

———————————-