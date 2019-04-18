ECKERT A FINALIST FOR OREGON CITY MANAGER’S POST

The former City Manager of Sioux City is a finalist for a similar job in Oregon.

Paul Eckert is one of two finalists for the City Manager’s post in Roseburg, Oregon, which has a population of 23,000.

Eckert left Sioux City in 2013 after serving as City Manager here for 16 years to take a post in Mount Shasta, California.

He was also the subject of a sexual harassment lawsuit by a female city employee in 2013 that the City of Sioux City settled for $300,000 and incurred over a million dollars in legal fees on.

Eckert left Mount Shasta to become City Administrator of Gridley, California in 2016 where he has worked since that time.