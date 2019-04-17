SOUTH SIOUX CITY TO CONSTRUCT NEW WATER TOWER

South Sioux City has received a $2.2 million dollar federal grant to construct a 2.5 million­ gallon water storage tank for the expanding Roth Industrial Park.

The project is expected to create 145 jobs and generate $145 million in private investment.

The Siouxland Interstate Metropolitan Planning Council worked on the proposal for the grant from the Department of Commerce ‘s Economic Development Administration.

The new tank will be tied into the system’s existing water infrastructure, addressing the local and regional need for additional water storage capacity.