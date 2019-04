SOUTH SIOUX CITY HOLDS SURPRISE SCHOOL EVACUATION DRILL

STUDENTS AT SOUTH SIOUX CITY’S HIGH SCHOOL AND MIDDLE SCHOOL HAD THEIR CLASSES INTERRUPTED WEDNESDAY MORNING WHEN THEY WERE SENT OUTDOORS BECAUSE OF A REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS PACKAGE.

THE DISRUPTION HAD BEEN PLANNED BY DAKOTA COUNTY AUTHORITIES TO CONDUCT A SAFETY EVACUATION DRILL TO TEST POLICIES IN CASE OF AN ACTUAL EVENT.

LT. CHRIS CHERNOCK OF THE SOUTH SIOUX POLICE SAYS THE MULTI-AGENCY SIMULATION STARTED AROUND 8:30AM WITH A CALL FROM THE SCHOOL LIAISON OFFICER ABOUT A SUSPICIOUS INDIVIDUAL WITH A BACKPACK:

THE STUDENTS WERE NOT TOLD IN ADVANCE WHAT WAS GOING TO HAPPEN, AND EVEN SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT TODD STROM DIDN’T KNOW WHEN THE DRILL WOULD TAKE PLACE:

THEY WERE EVACUATED IN ORDERLY FASHION, AND LT. CHERNOCK SAYS ALERTS WERE PUT OUT BY AUTHORITIES, SCHOOL DISTRICT AND MEDIA TO LET PARENTS KNOW THAT THE EVENT WAS A PRACTICE SIMULATION:

LT. CHERNOCK SAYS THE STUDENTS DID A GREAT JOB MOVING FROM THE SCHOOL TO DESIGNATED SAFE AREAS AWAY FROM THE BUILDING:

STROM SAYS AUTHORITIES SET UP A COMMAND POST TO OVERSEE THE EVACUATION:

LATER IN THE DAY EVERYONE INVOLVED GOT TOGETHER TO DISCUSS HOW THE DRILL PLAYED OUT.