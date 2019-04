HAMILTON I-29 RAMP TO CLOSE FOR REPAIRS IN MAY

An upcoming pavement replacement project on the Hamilton Boulevard ramp to southbound Interstate 29 in Sioux City will require closing the ramp to traffic beginning at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, May 1st.

The closure will last until Tuesday, May 28, weather permitting.

A signed detour will use northbound I-29, Riverside Boulevard, and southbound I-29 until the project is finished.