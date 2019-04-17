ERNST & GRASSLEY WANT BETTER ARMY CORPS RIVER MANAGEMENT

A U-S Senate hearing today (Wednesday) in Glenwood focused on the U-S Army Corps of Engineers management of the Missouri River following the massive flooding along the river.

The river management has been criticized by residents who say the Corps is more focused on recreation than protecting them.

A Corps spokesman pushed back, saying they were focused on flood control — but Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley was not convinced.

Grassley says flood control “needs to be the Corps’ number one priority, period!”

Senator Joni Ernst called for the hearing by the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee.

Ernst says they also need to look at the way flood relief funding is handled.

Ernst says continued flooding on the Missouri is unacceptable and needs to be fixed.

One suggestion is to eliminate fish and wildlife as a Corps priority in managing the river.

Major Scott Spellmon of the Corps said during the hearing that flood control is their top priority “during periods of significant runoff”.

He says nothing could have prevented this spring’s flooding because of the overwhelming amount of water that came down the river from the so-called “bomb cyclone” in mid-March.