WELLS ACQUIRES NEW YORK ICE CREAM MANUFACTURER

Le Mars based Wells Enterprises has acquired Fieldbrook Foods of Dunkirk, New York, from Arbor Investments.

The purchase expands Wells’ current manufacturing capacity.

Mike Wells, CEO and president of Wells, released a statement that the combination creates a stronger platform for growth and positions them to better serve customers, as well as providing a more geographically diverse footprint.

Wells is the #3 ice cream manufacturer in the U.S.

Fieldbrook operates two manufacturing facilities in New York and New Jersey.

Wells and Fieldbrook will employ over 3,800 people and produce close to 200 million gallons of ice cream annually.