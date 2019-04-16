NORTH HIGH PHYSICS STUDENTS STUDY POLICE RESCUE VEHICLE

Physics students at Sioux City North High School got a hands on demonstration of the Sioux City Police Departments armored rescue unit Tuesday.

Student Victor West, whose father is a veteran officer with the local police, came up with the idea to build a miniature version of the vehicle as a class project:

His teacher, Travis Monk, says the students learned a lot from seeing the full size M-RAP military style vehicle:

Police Sergeant Ryan Bertrand drove the vehicle to North and let the students climb inside:

Victor West says he hopes to follow in his father’s footsteps and become a police officer one day.