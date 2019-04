MOTORCYCLE CRASH CLAIMS LIFE OF STORM LAKE MAN

A COLLISION BETWEEN A MOTORCYCLE AND A PICK-UP TRUCK TOWING AN ANHYDROUS AMMONIA TANK HAS CLAIMED THE LIFE OF A STORM LAKE MAN.

THE BUENA VISTA COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS THE PICK-UP HAD TURNED SOUTH ON TO COUNTY ROAD M-31 MONDAY EVENING WHEN A NORTHBOUND MOTORCYCLE STRUCK THE AMMONIA TANK BEING TOWED.

THE COLLISION KNOCKED THE DRIVER, 29-YEAR-OLD LIEN TEJEDA LORES, OFF OF HIS CYCLE AND INTO A DITCH.

THE PICK-UP DRIVER WAS NOT INJURED.

TEJEDA LORES WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD AT THE SCENE.

THE SHERIFF’S OFFICE SAYS SPEED WAS A FACTOR IN THE CAUSE OF THE ACCIDENT, WHICH REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.