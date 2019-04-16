IOWA C-R-P ACRES OPEN FOR EMERGENCY GRAZING

The USDA’s Farm Service Agency has announced that effective immediately, emergency grazing use of Conservation Reserve Program acres is approved in Iowa through May 14th.

The authorization was granted to address the impacts of the recent extreme weather, including flooding.

Participation is limited to livestock producers who lost pasture or fences due to the flooding.

Producers who are interested in the use of emergency grazing of CRP acres must request FSA county office approval before moving livestock onto the acres.

CRP participants can also allow others to use their CRP acres under this emergency grazing authorization.