SIOUXLAND CARES TO HOST TOWN HALL ON VAPING & UNDERAGE DRINKING

Siouxland CARES will host a town hall meeting tonight (Monday) on Underage Drinking & Vaping.

The meeting will take place from 6:30-8p.m. at Bishop Heelan High School, located at 1231 Grandview Blvd.

Other agencies participating include the Sioux City Mayor’s Youth Commission, Jackson Recovery Centers, Siouxland District Health, Sioux City Police and the Partnership For A Healthy Iowa.

Check-In for the event begins at 6:15 p.m.