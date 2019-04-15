SIOUX CITY TO CONSOLIDATE D-O-T FACILITIES TO ONE LOCATION

A 400-million dollar spending plan for the Iowa Department of Transportation has received final approval in the legislature and is headed to the governor for approval.

The plan includes 27-million dollars to consolidate five D-O-T facilities in the Sioux City area into one location.

Dakin Schultz of the local D-O-T office says the facilities will eventually relocate to just east of the Highway 20 and 75 interchange:

Schultz says when completed, the new facility will give D-O-T maintenance vehicles better access to the city’s main highways.

Once the governor signs the budget bill, planning can continue on the new facility:

There’s also nearly nine-million dollars extra in the state plan to restock the road maintenance sheds where salt is stored for next winter.

Representative Gary Mohr of Bettendorf was in charge of shepherding the D-O-T budget through the House.:

The House and Senate have approved hiring eight new D-O-T employees who will be based in central Iowa.

All the money for the Iowa Department of Transportation’s next budgeting year comes from the state’s tax on motor fuels and the taxes and fees on vehicles.