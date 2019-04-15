PLEA AGREEMENT REACHED IN DEREK OLSON MURDER CASE

A plea agreement has been reached in the case of a Bancroft, Nebraska man charged with murder.

Derek Olson, who was charged with first degree murder and arson in the March 11th, 2017 death of 64-year-old Ernest Warnock, has agreed to a plea deal in the case.

Court documents filed in Madison County District Court state that Olson will plead no contest to second degree murder and guilty to second degree arson.

A judge accepted the agreement in Madison Monday afternoon.

Prosecutors have asked for Olson to be sentenced to 40 to 60 years on the murder charge and 4 years to the arson count.

The judge set sentencing for July 18th at 9am in Cuming County District Court in West Point.

A mistrial was declared in Olson’s first trial in late March in Cuming County and a new trial had been scheduled in Madison County for May 6th.